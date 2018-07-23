Float Fest 2018: Sunday recap

A variety of sounds rocked music fans for nine straight hours the second day in a row at Float Fest.

Guests filtered in during the day but, similar to Saturday, nighttime shows brought in the largest crowds. In 2017, Float Fest’s attendance fell over 10,000. This year, they applied for a permit of 30,000 but were denied. The standing permit allowed them a cap of 15,000 guests.

While the crowds were large, their production of litter was managed by the Float Fest team. Visible litter was limited throughout the day. While guests tended to throw trash aside, Float Fest employees and clean-up worked relentlessly to eradicate the problem. Three groups of cleaners were hired ahead of the festivals, and were made up of river-cleaning regulars.

The festival grounds had multiple trash cans, but litter increased throughout the day on Saturday. However, by early Sunday afternoon all the trash was cleaned up, proving the volunteers were putting cleanliness first. Volunteers also walked along the river with trash bags. They worked to actively pick up litter left behind by floaters.

Ariel Turner, Midland TX local, floated the river on Saturday and noted how ardent volunteers were when cleaning up alongside floaters.

“They were literally running in the river with trash bags trying to nab all of it and get it all out,” Turner said.

Float Fest has also hired professionals to clean up the event afterwards, intending to leave it in better shape health than they found it. Don’s Fish Camp will also be assisting volunteers in post event clean ups.

Float Fest’s Sunday lineup leaned more towards the indie rock music genre. Openers such as Vodi, Joywave, and Toadies performed during the day. They warmed an already hot crowd up for the big closing acts- Snoop Dogg, Cold War Kids and Tame Impala.

Highs reached 104 and festival goers felt the heat. Free refreshments were not offered on festival grounds and no water bottles were allowed in. In order to stay hydrated, attendees relied on their wallets.

Snoop Dogg took the Water Stage at 7 p.m. His audience was large and energetic. Crowd members rapped along to his iconic songs and throwback hits.

Alyssa De Los Santos, Austin local, attended Float Fest only to see Snoop Dogg as she has been a fan for years.

“He’s created so much music and he’s good, he’s always been on top,” De Los Santos said. “Even know when he’s not creating music he’s still creating content.”

Tame Impala attracted the largest crowd of the night. Their psychedelic rock music blasted across the night with wild lights and enthused, dancing fans.

Odalys Garcia, Miami FL local, waited three and a half hours by the Water Stage waiting for Tame Impala to perform.

“I’ve loved them for so long and seeing them live actually gave me goosebumps,” Garcia said.

Sunday’s festival wrapped up at 11 p.m. As guests filed out and into their cars, they were left to follow lines of cars with few volunteer guides on the way out. This created a wait for visitors trying to leave after the long day.

After a weekend of sun and music, festival goers were left exhausted and content. It’s not doubt thousands of soar limbs, sunburned skin, and buzzing ears will fall onto their pillows tonight ready to dream of the new memories Float Fest created.