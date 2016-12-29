Students sound off on Trump’s inauguration

CLOSE
News
Standing strong at Standing Rock
JeriLynn Thorpe
-
Dec 29, 2016, 12:00 pm
Sports
Volleyball and a college degree
Brooke Phillips
-
Dec 31, 2016, 12:00 pm
Lifestyle
Opinions
The professor watch list is a dangerous solution to a not-so-dangerous problem
Katie Burrell
-
Jan 7, 2017, 12:00 pm
Trump is right about congressional term limits
May Olvera
-
Jan 5, 2017, 12:00 pm
Holiday relationship hype
Sterling Wilmer
-
Jan 3, 2017, 12:00 pm
2017 is our year
The Main Point
-
Jan 1, 2017, 12:00 pm
How to avoid the holiday blues
Bridgett Reneau
-
Dec 27, 2016, 12:00 pm
Videos
SMTX Love Trumps Hate Protest
Lara Dietrich
-
Nov 14, 2016, 4:17 pm
A river runs through us
May 24, 2016, 10:21 am
River Inspired Student Effort
Sep 22, 2015, 1:33 am
Flood disasters bring out the best in the San Marcos community
Jun 2, 2015, 6:07 pm
Podcasts
Student Government: Adopt a Spot with Andrew Homann
Rae Glassford
-
Oct 19, 2016, 7:57 pm
Student Government podcast with Connor Clegg
Sep 21, 2016, 1:57 pm
Talk It Out: Are the Olympics necessary?
Apr 11, 2016, 7:30 pm
From the Field to the Fans: Women’s Basketball Goes to NOLA
Apr 1, 2016, 5:00 am
Recent Galleries
Sights & Sounds 2016
Lara Dietrich
-
Dec 5, 2016, 5:18 pm
Mala Luna Festival 2016
Trista Castillo
-
Nov 4, 2016, 2:14 pm
San Marcos 2016 Mayoral Debate
Lara Dietrich
-
Oct 30, 2016, 5:25 pm
