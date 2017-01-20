CLOSE
Women's March on Washington
Hundreds of thousands participate in Women’s March
Inauguration Day 2017 in photos
Students sound off on Trump's inauguration
Strutters march in the inaugural parade
Students sound off on Trump’s inauguration
Nathalie Cohetero
-
Jan 20, 2017, 5:46 pm
Women’s March on Washington
Jan 21, 2017, 8:27 pm
Hundreds of thousands participate in Women’s March
Jan 21, 2017, 4:11 pm
Triple threat alumnus celebrates over a decade at Texas State
Jan 21, 2017, 1:00 pm
Meadows Center boardwalk restored
Jan 20, 2017, 4:00 pm
Men’s basketball season recap
Lisette Lopez
-
Jan 19, 2017, 10:00 am
Men’s basketball season recap
Jan 19, 2017, 10:00 am
Volleyball and a college degree
Dec 31, 2016, 12:00 pm
Men’s cross country historic season
Dec 28, 2016, 12:00 pm
Kavin Gilder-Tilbury’s last year: A season to look forward to
Dec 24, 2016, 12:00 pm
New Year’s resolutions: a thing of the past
Jan 21, 2017, 10:00 am
Country artist Randy Rogers becomes new owner of Cheatham Street Warehouse
Jan 20, 2017, 1:00 pm
MLK Commemoration shed light on marginalized groups
Jan 18, 2017, 12:00 pm
“Srat” clothes most popular among students
Jan 11, 2017, 12:00 pm
College Athletes should get more benefits
Jakob Rodriguez
-
Jan 20, 2017, 10:00 am
Adoption shouldn’t be hard for same-sex couples
John Lee
-
Jan 19, 2017, 1:00 pm
Look past the zombies to the actions of humans
Katie Burrell
-
Jan 16, 2017, 12:00 pm
Physical health is imperative in college—and during the holidays
Bridgett Reneau
-
Jan 14, 2017, 12:00 pm
The Bobcats who stole school spirit
Jakob Rodriguez
-
Jan 10, 2017, 12:00 pm
Students sound off on Trump’s inauguration
Nathalie Cohetero
-
Jan 20, 2017, 5:46 pm
SMTX Love Trumps Hate Protest
Nov 14, 2016, 4:17 pm
A river runs through us
May 24, 2016, 10:21 am
River Inspired Student Effort
Sep 22, 2015, 1:33 am
The Pedagog: The Strutters at the Presidential Inauguration
Mikala Everett
-
Jan 19, 2017, 12:56 pm
Student Government: Adopt a Spot with Andrew Homann
Oct 19, 2016, 7:57 pm
Student Government podcast with Connor Clegg
Sep 21, 2016, 1:57 pm
Talk It Out: Are the Olympics necessary?
Apr 11, 2016, 7:30 pm
Women’s March on Washington
Emily Sharp
-
Jan 21, 2017, 8:27 pm
Inauguration Day 2017 in photos
Bri Watkins
-
Jan 21, 2017, 8:37 am
Strutters march in the inaugural parade
Emily Sharp
-
Jan 20, 2017, 4:29 pm
