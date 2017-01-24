CLOSE
Texas State educates students on Inauguration Day
Women's March on Washington
Hundreds of thousands participate in Women’s March
Inauguration Day 2017 in photos
Students sound off on Trump's inauguration
News
Man dies due to self-inflicted gunshot wound
Ashley Skinner
-
Jan 24, 2017, 11:01 pm
Russell Boyd disqualified as student body president candidate
Jan 28, 2017, 2:11 pm
Economics, Education, Elections, Etc: John Thomaides steps in as mayor
Jan 25, 2017, 10:00 am
Man dies due to self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jan 24, 2017, 11:01 pm
Gearing up for Student Government election
Jan 24, 2017, 10:00 am
Sports
Men’s Basketball continues win streak in South Carolina
Staff
-
Jan 29, 2017, 7:00 am
Texas State falls to Coastal Carolina
Jan 29, 2017, 7:00 am
Men’s Basketball continues win streak in South Carolina
Jan 29, 2017, 7:00 am
A look at the upcoming baseball season
Jan 28, 2017, 1:00 pm
Women’s basketball gets fourth straight win
Jan 27, 2017, 7:00 am
Lifestyle
6 places to try downtown
Jan 26, 2017, 10:00 am
5 different ways to succeed this spring semester
Jan 25, 2017, 1:00 pm
Transgender and civil rights advocates to speak on campus
Jan 24, 2017, 1:00 pm
New Year’s resolutions: a thing of the past
Jan 21, 2017, 10:00 am
Opinions
Planned Parenthood is in danger
Katie Burrell
-
Jan 29, 2017, 1:00 pm
Don’t drag your Drag Queens
John Lee
-
Jan 28, 2017, 10:00 am
New person, same mistakes
Jakob Rodriguez
-
Jan 26, 2017, 1:00 pm
College Athletes should get more benefits
Jakob Rodriguez
-
Jan 20, 2017, 10:00 am
Adoption shouldn’t be hard for same-sex couples
John Lee
-
Jan 19, 2017, 1:00 pm
Videos
Students sound off on Trump’s inauguration
Nathalie Cohetero
-
Jan 20, 2017, 5:46 pm
SMTX Love Trumps Hate Protest
Nov 14, 2016, 4:17 pm
A river runs through us
May 24, 2016, 10:21 am
River Inspired Student Effort
Sep 22, 2015, 1:33 am
Podcasts
The Pedagog: The Strutters at the Presidential Inauguration
Mikala Everett
-
Jan 19, 2017, 12:56 pm
Student Government: Adopt a Spot with Andrew Homann
Oct 19, 2016, 7:57 pm
Student Government podcast with Connor Clegg
Sep 21, 2016, 1:57 pm
Talk It Out: Are the Olympics necessary?
Apr 11, 2016, 7:30 pm
Recent Galleries
Women’s March on Washington
Emily Sharp
-
Jan 21, 2017, 8:27 pm
Inauguration Day 2017 in photos
Bri Watkins
-
Jan 21, 2017, 8:37 am
Strutters march in the inaugural parade
Emily Sharp
-
Jan 20, 2017, 4:29 pm
