Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A Kyle resident was killed Friday in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Riverside Drive and IH-35 in San Marcos. The suspect fled but has been apprehended by the San Marcos Police Department.

Kyle resident Tyrus Dennis Piano was struck by a 1998 Toyota van as he walked on the sidewalk. The driver and passenger fled the scene after the van jumped the curb and struck Piano.

Witnesses reported the passenger fled the scene on foot and was subsequently taken into custody by Texas State University Police. The driver continued to drive southbound on IH-35, looping under the interstate and hitting a tree. Witnesses held the driver at the scene until San Marcos police arrived.

The driver was taken to Central Texas Medical Center where officers took a blood sample. He was then booked at Hays County Jail on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.

The driver’s and passenger’s names have not been released at this time.

The Star will continue to follow this story and release updates.