Four individuals arrested following car chase

Four juvenile men involved in a police chase from Austin to San Marcos have been taken into custody by the Kyle Police Department.

The San Marcos Police Department was dispatched May 7 at 8:08 p.m. to assist the Kyle Police Department in pursuit of a stolen white Toyota Tacoma, according to a press release by the City of San Marcos.

Once inside San Marcos city limits, Kyle police attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle opted to not pull over and evaded the police at a high rate of speed.

After the vehicle exited onto McCarty Lane, SMPD joined the chase. On SH123, the SMPD conducted a PIT maneuver, a tactic utilized by bumping the side of a fleeing car near the rear wheel to get the car to a stop and cause it to spin out.

The vehicle stalled on the right turn lane from SH123 and IH35 access road in front of Red Lobster. Once stopped, Kyle PD placed the individuals into custody.