Wake The Dead Coffee House wins Best Coffee Shop

Wake The Dead Coffee House was awarded with Best Coffee Shop due to its mix of different coffee drinks and tasty food choices.

The quirky spot offers beverages like coffee, tea and beer while also serving soups, sandwiches and a variety of desserts.

Wake The Dead offers students a great place to study for a big test or to watch live performances from local bands.

Andrea Enriquez, public relations junior and coffee enthusiast, enjoys spending her afternoon in the courtyard with a good book and a chai latte.

“One day on my way home from school, I saw the sign out front and decided to turn in,” Enriquez said. “Ever since that day, I come out here as much as I can. I love the atmosphere; everyone is so chill and the coffee is great.”

Julie Balkman, the shop owner, said Wake The Dead Coffee House will have been open for 10 years next month.

“On May 30 we will have a blowout party from 4-9 p.m. with free food, beer, live music and other fun activities in honor of serving the San Marcos area for 10 years,” Balkman said.

Balkman said many faculty and students frequent Wake The Dead.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for this award by the vote of students and faculty,” Balkman said. “Its good to know that they think we’re doing a quality job and sell quality products.”

Wake The Dead Coffee House is open seven days a week from 7-12 a.m. and is located on 1432 Old Ranch Road 12