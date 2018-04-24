Student Government President’s cabinet to be confirmed next week

The Brooklyn Boreing-Ruben Becerra Jr. administration hosted a joint session between the Graduate House and Senate aimed at confirming the administration’s cabinet and passing legislation.

The main focus of the session was the confirmation of the president’s cabinet. However, the vote was pushed back to next week because some senators felt there was not sufficient time to properly review the candidates.

“Obviously, they would serve at the leisure of the student body president,” Sen. Preston Nieves said. “The other thing we have to consider is that these are individuals who are going to be running commissions, chairing them, directing a lot of business that is involved, and I think when it comes to trust, having that informed vote… is really important.”

The Bobcat Community Service Authorization Act, was read and will be voted on at the next meeting. The act will establish required volunteer hours during senators’ terms in order to contribute to the community on a larger scale. The Act requires senators to commit no less than six hours of service to the university or community per year.

College of Science and Engineering Senator Adrian Cooper won the majority vote and will serve as the Senate Pro-Tempore for the upcoming legislative session. In total, 21 senators were sworn in.