Student Government President first to be impeached

Former Student Government President Connor Clegg was found guilty of six articles of impeachment and removed from office April 16 during a joint session of the Student Government Senate and the Graduate House of Representatives.

Clegg has 48 hours to vacate his office. The session began at 7:06 p.m, with all 40 senators in attendance, despite the 19 absent last week.

Following Student Government’s inability to meet quorum April 11 and the 53.5-hour sit-in protest of constituents that immediately followed, Dean of Students Margarita Arellano said that a second joint session would be held in place of Student Government’s annual banquet.