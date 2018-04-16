Home Breaking Student Government President first to be impeached

Student Government President first to be impeached

Connor Clegg found guilty
Student Government President Connor Clegg leaves the LBJ Teaching Theater after he was found guilty at his impeachment trial.

Photo by Victor Rodriguez | Photographer

Former Student Government President Connor Clegg was found guilty of six articles of impeachment and removed from office April 16 during a joint session of the Student Government Senate and the Graduate House of Representatives.

Clegg has 48 hours to vacate his office. The session began at 7:06 p.m, with all 40 senators in attendance, despite the 19 absent last week.

Following Student Government’s inability to meet quorum April 11 and the 53.5-hour sit-in protest of constituents that immediately followed, Dean of Students Margarita Arellano said that a second joint session would be held in place of Student Government’s annual banquet.

Sawyer Click
Assistant News Editor

