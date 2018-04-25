Seniors reflect, offering advice

Graduating seniors have walked the halls and hills of Texas State and now have the wisdom and calves to prove it. These Bobcats share their experiences and advice for students still at the beginning of their college career.

Megan Jurica, communication disorders senior,has attended Texas State for four years. Jurica said one of her favorite experiences on campus has been participating in research. Since her junior year, Jurica and 40 other students have been in a research program that focuses on speech pathology.

“It’s basically like high school again,” Jurica said. “It’s been really nice working with them, getting close and doing research in and outside of class. I worked with Dr. Schwartz and we have done research with teachers… who sign to children. We assess what storybooks and how they choose what storybooks they read to (deaf) children. I have also done my own research with telehealth and speech sound disorders.”



John Halliday, electrical engineering senior, is a math tutor at SLAC. Some of Halliday’s favorite times on campus have been the late night study sessions with his friends. They stayed up all night, to the point it is easy to laugh at everything. Halliday suggests Bobcats explore the outdoors and all San Marcos has to offer.

“I’ve lived in San Marcos for a while and Purgatory Creek is something (students) should check out if they don’t know about it,” Halliday said. “It’s a nice place to hike; it’s a state park.”

Cameron Curran, public administration senior, enjoyed the inclusiveness of the Texas State campus and is thankful for the diversity and people he has met.

“People will like you,” Curran said. “You may think that you’re weird or quirky or whatever but there is a group and niche for everyone here. You will never be closed off unless you choose to be. There are people on campus that are willing to talk about really anything and invest time and interest into you. I experienced that a few years ago and my quality of life has really improved.”



Karagan Mayberry, electronic media senior, is a transfer student and has been a Bobcat for three years. Mayberry is in Sigma Gama Rho, and said she enjoyed her time on campus meeting people with similar interests and goals. Mayberry encourages other students to get out of their comfort zones.

“Be out there,” Mayberry said. “Meet new people all the time and never judge a book by its cover. If you’re here (at college) already that’s cool! Put yourself out there and don’t be scared. You are going to miss out on more opportunities trying to be someone that you’re not than who you really are.”

Natalie Martinez, philosophy senior, is a first-generation college student. Martinez has spent her time in college getting to know professors both in and out of class and through her job at the honors college. Like many Bobcats, Martinez likes to spend her time relaxing by the river, not searching for a parking spot. Martinez says a good way to get around San Marcos is by bike.

“Everything is within (a close) distance, so you don’t need a car,” Martinez said. “One of the biggest problems here is that everyone tries to get a car so there are parking spaces that are always filled. You can get a bike and be totally fine (getting around town).”

N’Deye Ndiaye, international relations senior, is a University Ambassador and president of the Model Arab League. Ndiaye said the free food offered at various events on campus is one of the main reasons she had great experiences. Though the free food at events is great, Ndiaye has advice for those that may want to put too much on their plate.

“Wait to get involved in one or two things,” Ndiaye said. “Don’t overwork yourself. Everything I have done has been great, but in the beginning, I had the stamina to work, be a part of organizations and be social. But by the time you get to the end of college you get really burnt out. Pace yourself throughout (college) with different activities. Get involved here and there but don’t overload yourself in your first 2-3 years.”

Nick Rambeau, psychology senior, said his favorites moments on campus include creating friendships, new experiences and networking through student organizations. Rambeau is the president of Men Against Violence. While Rambeau is against violence, he is not against going to the career center for help.

“The career center has so many great resources/information about what to do after college,” Rambeau said. “Most people don’t go there until their last semester and at that point, they can’t gain new experience or build up their resume. If students go to the career center at the beginning (of their college career) then they’ll realize how important it is to get involved in organizations, have internships and learn how (these experiences) can be applicable after college.”

Ivey Romines, English literature senior, is eagerly awaiting graduation. Her favorite experience on campus was taking Jordan Morille’s screenwriting class her junior year. The class inspired Romines to write her honors thesis on a screenplay about American serial killer Ted Bundy. Though screenwriting is a favorite of Romines, she advises students take into account the importance of an assignment.

“Try to realize early on what (your teachers) are measuring you on,” Romines said. “I wish I had learned to ‘play the game’ in that sense earlier. (For example), papers that were just completion grades I still worked my butt off. Realize what assignments have more weight.”

Dann Rivera, biochemistry senior,transferred from Baylor to Texas State four years ago. As a Bobcat, Rivera appreciates how inviting the professors on campus are, as well as the fun and nature San Marcos offers.

“The churches (BSM and United Campus Ministry) have free lunches at 12 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays,” Rivera said. “Another cool deal in San Marcos is dollar bowling (on Mondays), shoes included, at Sunset Alley. It’s a lot of fun.”