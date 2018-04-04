Senator resigns amid controversy

Student Government Sen. Christian Sears announced his resignation April 4 following leaked messages between himself and a former student.

Students took to the podium at Student Government’s April 2 meeting to voice concerns and call for Sears’ resignation. Sen. Elijah Miller drafted articles of impeachment against Sears that he planned to have read at the next Student Government meeting.

Sears’ stated in his press release that his resignation will not be effective until the end of his first term.

“This decision truly comes with a heavy heart, but I took this office to serve the people, to serve my constituents with honesty, integrity and selflessness — and my constituents have spoken,” Sears stated. “I have let everyone at Texas State University, the Senate, and our President down.”