Restaurant closed due to fire, expected to reopen soon

Hacienda El Charro Tapatio had to close after there was a fire March 8. The downtown Mexican restaurant is expected to reopen within a few weeks.

The owners did not comment on the incident but their son, Jorge Robles, stated that the insurance company was going to cushion financial consequences of the fire.

“We’re going to be fine,” Robles stated. “The insurance company is paying back the employees for all those weeks the restaurant was closed.”

Robles stated that the restaurant was not expected to be closed for long and expects to see customers again within a couple of weeks.

“The restaurant is opening up soon,” Robles stated. “In one or two more weeks; I’m not too sure.”

The incident was investigated by Hays County Fire Marshal Clint Browning. Typically, the city has a fire marshal on hand to conduct investigations involving fires, but the position is currently unfilled. Trey Hatt, a communications specialist for the city of San Marcos, said the process of getting a new city fire marshal is underway, but that Browning would be investigating during the interim.

“We’ve got a fire marshal department, but right now… that position is vacant. I think that’s why we’re getting help from the county fire marshall,” Hatt said. “It’s in the works.”

While neither firefighters or employees suffered injuries from the fire, there was significant damage to portions of the building and the cooking equipment that was in use at the time. Browning said the damage could potentially end up being thousands of dollars. Although, there was not an official number reported by the company handling the insurance of the building.

“I haven’t gotten anything back from the insurance company as far as what the extent of the damages was,” Browning said. “I do know they sent their private investigator out as well. I’d say a couple thousand dollars at least because the hood system was destroyed.”

The hood system installed in commercial kitchens is located in the space above actively cooked foods. The hood ventilates heat and smoke out of the work area and circulates air in. Browning said the fire started accidentally and expanded to the back of the building.

“It started on the grill,” Browning said.” It could’ve been (the) cooking method or what they were cooking, they were preparing for breakfast that morning. It got into the structure and into the back wall.”

San Marcos Battalion Chief Jim Montano said the fire was dealt with quickly and safely.

“We had the situation under control in about five minutes,” Montano said. “We had the building clear, so no firefighters (were) hurt and no people (were) hurt.”