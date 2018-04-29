Potential growth for creative field jobs in near future

Students often view degrees in creative fields as a barrier to employment. Statistics, however, show the growth of jobs in this sector, increasing possible employment opportunities.

Jobs in the creative field not only include theater and dance but also those of graphic design, fashion design, writing and photography.

Summer Salazar, assistant director at Career Services, said careers in a creative field are broad and graduating students have to do research on what they’re specifically interested in.

“Pay attention to the growth of the job you want to do,” Salazar said. “Since growth varies by specifics, it is hard to say overall if creative field jobs are growing.”

There were almost 123,000 bachelor’s degree recipients in fine arts in 2015 according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The most popular sector in the creative fields was theater, with a job outlook growth of 12 percent between 2016 and 2026, faster than the 7 percent average. This growth stems from the continued strong demand for new movies and television shows.

Regardless of the expected growth of certain jobs, Salazar said the best thing graduating students can do to find employment is to dig into the field they want to work in.

“The most successful students are those networking, researching and utilizing their skills for a match,” Salazar said. “Use resources like faculty and connected alumni, attend networking events, but most importantly, do not be afraid to ask for help.”

Gabriela Martinez, senior in studio art with a concentration in ceramics, said college is the time to hone in on what really interests you.

“I work for the Texas State Galleries where I handle art,” Martinez said. “I think there are a lot of jobs in handling art. But even as an artist, you will need a part-time job. Look for jobs with crafts you are into or even look into apprenticeships.”

Career Services offers resources to aid students in their search for a job by conducting mock interviews and reviewing portfolios. The online platforms Jobs4Cats and Handshake connect students with jobs all over the nation.

“I’m currently looking at jobs in art handling, maybe finding an internship at a museum,” Martinez said, “This could be a long-term job for me because it will allow me to get to know the art community and therefore network. Once I get gallery representation, then I can focus on my personal art.”

Salazar’s biggest tip for graduating students was not to wait until you need the job to start applying.

“This is a process that takes months,” Salazar said. “As soon as a position opens, take it. Don’t wait until you are ready for a job. Always be looking and searching.”

Salazar believes overall creativity is important in jobs and it brings in a new aspect to the workplace by allowing you to think outside the box, as people who use creativity to solve problems are sought after in any job field.