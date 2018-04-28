Humans of San Marcos: Victoria Wood

“I do love San Marcos, I grew up in San Marcos actually, but I’m not good at staying in one place for long. I recently just spent three months in California and Oregon and it was so beautiful over there. I love the feel of San Marcos, it’s just that it’s changing. The university is kind of taking over a lot of things and I don’t like all the construction that’s going on. Also since I discovered what else is out there, I want to branch out and find new things. One of my goals is to actually is to save up some money and invest in a van or a RV and then just kind of travel around the U.S. and live the gypsy life.”

-Victoria Wood, server at Brooklyn Pie Co.