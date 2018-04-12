Best Mexican restaurant: Chuy’s

People have voted Chuy’s as being the best place in town to get Mexican food.

Students report the environment and quality of customer service make Chuy’s the best Mexican restaurant in San Marcos.

Frank Denny, assistant general manager, said the staff appreciates the recognition from customers.

“It’s definitely a great thing to know that people appreciate our food and the effort we put into it to provide them with good customer experience,” Denny said.

Not only do Chuy’s staff provide good Mexican food to its customers, the quality customer service is also what they strive for.

We do everything we can for our customers,” said Jillian Schuster, server. “Whatever happens and whatever crazy order we get, we make (the order) happen, even if the manager has to go to the kitchen and make it themselves.”

Nominating the Mexican restaurant to be the best has shown how much college students enjoy everything that Chuy’s offers. The Chuy’s in San Marcos has been open since 2016 and has been a popular place since then.

“We always want customers to come back,” Schuster said. “So it’s important that they always get exactly what they want, because… Chuy’s employee(s) do anything and everything we can for the customers.”

Chuy’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.