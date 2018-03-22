Proposals endorsed, new policy proposed at Faculty Senate meeting

Faculty Senate endorsed several proposals and reviewed a new policy during their weekly meeting, March 21.

Pam Wuestenberg, university lecturers committee chair and senior lecturer in health and human performances, presented the committee’s ranking on which requests to fund in order for colleges, schools, departments and organizations to bring guests to the university during the semesters. This year, the budget totaled at $24,000.

Wuestenberg also introduced the new rubric for future assessments of funding requests, which the senate fully endorsed.

Michael Supancic, university curriculum committee chair and assistant professor in criminal justice, reported on the upcoming course changes.

The committee is working to remove the Master of Science in Applied Math and the Master of Education in History, due to a lack of enrollment. A name change is underway for the current doctorate in Aquatic Resources, which will become Aquatic Resources and Integrative Biology.

A new Master of Science in Integrated Agricultural Sciences will replace the current Master of Education in Agriculture within the department. This program will allow students to develop skills in all areas and components of the field of agriculture, in hopes of creating well-rounded students who can confidently enter the job market.

The faculty senate also endorsed the funding recommendations the Academic Computing Committee is hoping to make as well as their demand for more funds.

The President’s Cabinet introduced a proposal which would require faculty to submit to criminal background checks. This suggested policy sparked reservations regarding the purpose of the policy and whether it would infringe on privacy. These concerns will be discussed during the next Presidential Academic Advisory Council in two weeks.