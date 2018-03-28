Possibility of Clegg’s impeachment returns

The Dean of Students released a statement to members of the Texas State Student Government announcing interest in overturning the Student Supreme Court’s decision to not impeach Student Government President Connor Clegg.

Student senator Emari Shelvin tweeted a screenshot of the document. The document is a decision detailing the opinion of Margarita Arellano, associate vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

According to the statement, Arellano disagrees with the court and cites violations of ethics she finds Clegg guilty of. Arellano stated that the trial was not held in proper order.

Clegg was up for impeachment after students filed claims that he violated the Student Government constitution and code of ethics.

The release states that further action should be expected.

The Star will update the story as it continues.