Lead-off hitter’s consistent numbers are key to team’s early success

Success for any team requires consistency as much as it does skill from its players.

Derek Scheible, senior outfielder, is posting consistent numbers during the first twelve games of the season for the baseball team.

After returning for his fourth year on the team, the outfielder is off to a successful start for the 2017-18 season.

Scheible is currently hitting .295 in 44 at-bats, but his team-high, 12 RBI’s, is what stands out the most about him. The next closest player, Dylan Paul, senior utility player, has eight RBIs, but has three more at-bats than Scheible.

“I’m mainly picking good counts to run in,” Scheible said. “Either I know they are going to throw a breaker, or throw one in the dirt that I can run on, I know when to go.”

Successfully hitting in the leadoff spot is one of the most important keys to success for the team, and when Scheible is able to get on base like he has all year, it opens up a lot of possibilities for offense.

“I think it would be pretty important,” Scheible said. “Because if I can work my way to second base, teammates behind me can be aggressive and find a way to get me home.”

Base running is not as easy as the way Scheible describes; it has a technique. One false move can eliminate any scoring chances for the team and lead to quick, easy outs.

“The biggest thing about base running is being aggressive and finding the right counts to run on,” Scheible said. “If you know they’re going to throw an off-speed, then you’re in the clear.”

Scheible’s batting average is the third highest on the team, but he is not letting that accomplishment distract him from the task at hand.

“I try not to pay attention to my batting average,” Scheible said. “I just try to have positive at bat’s out there and help the team out whenever I can.”

While it is still early in the season, the team’s record is looking admirable through 18 games when it opened up its season against the defending Big 12 Champion Oklahoma State Feb. 16-18, where the Bobcats lost 2-1 despite out-hitting the Cowboys. Scheible still sees some things he can fine-tune and improve his game.

“I can definitely work on striking out less,” Scheible said. “Trying to get the ball in play better and using my speed to my advantage as well.”

Scheible acknowledged the team’s improvement, and the team still has a way to go as far as consistency from top to bottom.

“We are definitely coming around and still putting everything together,” Scheible said. “We can still improve on a lot of things, but I think we have started out good this season.”

The baseball tea, still has some big names to face for the rest of the season, such as the Baylor Bears April 2, but Scheible and the team are more than up for the challenge whenever they step onto the diamond.