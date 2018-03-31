Home Lifestyle Humans of San Marcos Humans of San Marcos: Antonio Palacios

Humans of San Marcos: Antonio Palacios

Paola Quiroz
Antonio Palacios, hairdresser at Hair Solutions, handles the pair of boots he designed for President Ronald Reagen.

Photo courtesy of Antonio Palacios at the Reagan Museum in Simi Valley.

“My biggest accomplishment in life is that I designed a pair of boots for President Ronald Reagan in 1986. I am interested in creating things, so I came up with a Texas flag pair of boots. The boots were presented to Ronald Reagan in the oval office, and today the boots sit in the (Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum).”

Antonio Palacios is quite the craftsman and inventor. Aside from the boots, Palacios makes rocking horses and has two patents, one on a children’s food tray and another in hairdressing. Palacios has been a hairdresser for 40 years and works with the Hays Rehab Nursing Home in which he was able to provide free haircuts to the people of the nursing home. Lastly, Palacios is an actor. Recently, he was a part of the National Geography documentary, A Long Road Home.

Paola Quiroz
Lifestyle Reporter

