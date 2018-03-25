Bobcats suffer first conferences losses to Coastal Carolina

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers swept the Texas State Bobcats in a weekend series March 23-24, bringing their overall record to 14-8-1 with a 3-3 conference record.

The team played Game one on Friday, March 23, and were forced to play a double header on Saturday, March 24.

Game one saw the Bobcats suffer their first conference loss of the season, while starting pitcher Connor Reich, junior, suffered his first loss of the year, bringing his record to 3-1. Reich was able to record four strikeouts, while allowing two walks and five hits.

The offense was not able to get much going this game, aside from Cole Coffey, sophomore, who went 2-4 on the day, tying his career high for hits in a single game.

Texas State suffered their second loss of the series in game one of the doubleheader. Starting pitcher, Zachary Leigh, sophomore, allowed six runs off seven hits in 4.2 frames. The sophomore pitcher struck out five batters and walked four.

The Bobcats gained a 2-1 lead after four innings before the Chanticleers offense erupted for 10 runs. The Bobcat bullpen gave up five hits the remainder of the game.

Dylan Paul, senior, scored two runs and hit his second home run of the season, but it was not enough to keep the chanticleers at bay in an 11-3 loss for the Bobcats.

In the final game of the weekend, the Bobcats jumped out to an early lead, but the Chanticleers countered with a four-run 3rdinning to regain the lead and momentum from the Bobcats, which lead to a final score of 7-3 in favor of the home team.

Nicholas Fraze, sophomore, pitched through 2.1 innings, allowing only two hits that lead to four runs with two of those earned. The Bobcat bullpen combined to allow only three runs and four hits the rest of the game, but the offense could not keep pace with the Chanticleers. Led by a 3-5 day from Jonathan Ortega, junior, the Bobcats went down swinging.

Texas State will be back in action Tuesday, March 27, at Bobcat Ballpark, where they will host the University of Texas Longhorns in the first of two games this season. Last season’s series against the Horns was highlighted by Luke Sherley, senior, and his walk-off in San Marcos.