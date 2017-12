The University Police Department received a report at 3:58 p.m. of an aggravated robbery that occurred at Bobcat Village on Dec. 8.

The incident was reported to have taken place around 9:30 p.m. near the breezeway of Building 7.

According to the safety notice sent by Emergancy Management, “the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6’2″ wearing a dark hooded pullover, dark jeans and an earring.”

UPD is asking for anyone with information to notify them at 512-245-2805.