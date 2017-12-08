Man critically injured after crashing stolen vehicle

Update, Dec. 11 at 11:43 a.m.: Michael Ray Russell was taken off life support Dec. 9 at 12:45 a.m. and died immediately after, according to a press release sent out by the city of San Marcos. An autopsy will be performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

At approximately 7:18 a.m. Wednesday morning, an Ohio man was critically injured after crashing a stolen vehicle and proceeding to run into oncoming traffic.

San Marcos Police Dispatch received a call of a traffic collision northbound IH-35 near the Posey Road exit. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Michael Ray Russell.

According to witnesses, a 2004 Pontiac vehicle with Ohio plates was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control in the rain. The vehicle stopped only after striking a concrete barrier.

A San Marcos patrol officer who responded to the collision located the driver and attempted to detain Russell. Russell was “initially compliant, but then ran from the officer,” according to a press release.

Russell ran across the interstate twice before he was struck by a Ram pickup truck.

Russell was transported to Seton-Hays Hospital in Kyle arriving in critical condition with injuries ranging from a fractured skull to a compound femur fracture. He was then flown to Dell Medical center in Austin by helicopter on life-support.

Further investigation by San Marcos Police found that the Pontiac Russell was driving was reported stolen out of Wooster, Ohio, and Russell had a warrant for arrest out of Michigan for receiving stolen property.

According to the press release, the San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team is further investigating the collision. Charges for Russel are pending his recovery for the injuries he sustained during the crash.

The press release states that this is the eighth major collision the team has been called to investigate this year. There have been five fatalities in San Marcos for 2017.