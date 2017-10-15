Everything Bobcats need to know about graduate school

1 GPA

Maureen Keeley, professor and director of graduate studies in communication studies, advises future graduate applicants to have at least a 3.0 GPA when applying to grad school. The higher a student’s GPA the easier it is for them to get accepted into the graduate college of their choosing.

“If they have a 3.5 or better they will have an easier time getting into whatever program they want,” Keeley said.

Although the GRE is not required for admission to the graduate college at Texas State, it can be beneficial to a student who has a GPA lower than a 3.0. Taking the GRE exam does not guarantee that a student will get accepted.