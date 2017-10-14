Volleyball earns 10th consecutive win against UTA at home

The Texas State volleyball team has now won seven games in a row after beating their Sun Belt Conference rival UTA 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-17) Oct. 13 at Strahan Coliseum.

The win was Texas State’s 10th consecutive win over the Mavericks at home and it put them in second place in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference with an overall record of 15-7 and a conference record of 6-1.

Texas State went on a 7-1 run at the end of the first set that helped them finish with a 25-19 win. Throughout the first set there was only one lead change and eight ties, the last tie was at 18-18.

After the last tie, sophomore Megan Porter took the set into her own hands serving out the next six points with senior Jaliyah Bolden finishing it off with a kill.

The third set was Texas State’s best set of the match. UTA did narrow the margin to just two points during the set, but right after Texas State went on a run and won the set by more than seven points.

Porter led the game with 12 kills and also led the game in aces with three followed behind freshman Tyeranne Scott with one.

Senior Erin Hoppe lead the game in assist with 29, followed by freshman Brooke Johnson with six and porter with three.

Texas State as a team almost beat the Mavericks in every category. They led in kills (48-30), aces (1-4) assist (46-28) and digs 57-41. The Mavericks beat the Bobcats in one category, blocks (5-3).

No UTA player made it to double digit kills, but UTA starter Kylie Jedlicka did get nine kills and eight digs.

Texas State will stay at home for the next game against Georgia Southern. The teams face off Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Strahan Coliseum.