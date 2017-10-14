Going behind the scenes with the bands of ACL

Musicians and bands from places as far as Jamaica, Ireland and Canada made their way to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits music festival.

ACL weekend one was host to 150 bands. Many of these groups are up and coming future headliners, travelling on tour and giving Austin, the live music capital of the world, everything they have.

Some of the most unique groups to make their way to Texas for the festival included ROMES, a soul-pop band from Toronto, Canada with members hailing from Ireland and Canada. ROMES first record dropped Friday, the same day they performed.

Another unique show was Mobley, a soulful post-genre pop artist, and complete one-man show made his first-ever appearance at ACL, after moving to Austin to pursue music. A DJ on the come-up, Big Wild brought electric dance music and a solo show. Lastly, a Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae group called Raging Fyah brought chill, feel-good tunes.