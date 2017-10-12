Best places for late night snacking on the Square

The majority of restaurants and bars in San Marcos close between 10-12 p.m. However, the Square offers a few options for some unique late-night munchies.

The safest bet for self-care after a night of drinking with friends on the square is a sober ride home and some food. For Bobcats who are waiting for their ride and want to eat in the meantime, Torchy’s Tacos, Valentino’s, The Buzz Mill, Jimmy John’s and Insomnia Cookies are all within walking distance.

Early Birds

Torchy’s Tacos is located at 301 N. Guadalupe St. The restaurant closes at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For those looking to sober up and enjoy hot, ingredient-rich tacos this restaurant offers fast-casual service and understanding servers. A perfect recommendation for anyone who hits the Square and leaves before the midnight crowd arrives.

Torchy’s offers a great selection of tacos year-round in addition to specialty tacos each month, a great choice for the tipsy, willing to try something new.

Valentino’s right on the Square in the thick of all the action but closes at 11 p.m. daily. Valentino’s sells pizza y the slice and by the pie. People looking to get out while the night is still young can enjoy handmade pizza in the vintage-looking shop at 110 N. LBJ Dr.

“I always go to Valentino’s. I get a big slice of pepperoni for $3 every time,” said Ruben Pedraza, construction science junior.

Night Owls

The Buzz Mill is a 24-hour restaurant, bar and coffee shop right off the Square at 194 S. Guadalupe St. Square patrons can wait literally all day and night for their sober ride home at this log-cabin themed eatery with a massive outdoor patio.

The Buzz Mill’s pancakes are one of the most popular menu items. The Buzz Mill kitchen offers pancake dishes from $4-7 in flavors including buttermilk, blueberry and s’mores.

For patron’s dedicated to sobering up, the Grizzly Platter, including two pancakes, eggs and bacon is most likely the best option as it is full of protein and egg fat.

According to research by Joshua Gowin, at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a meal packed with protein and fat is the best option for someone hungry and under the influence.

Jimmy John’s is famous for their on-time sandwich delivery services, but in San Marcos, the place stays open until 3 a.m. every day with dine-in options right on the Square. The shop is located at 117 E. Hopkins St.

Bryan Richards, manager at Jimmy Johns said the sandwich shop is used to serving a rowdy late-night crowd. Richards said the shop often enlists police officers to make sure guests are safe at all times, as the crowd is prone to drunken mishaps.

“Most of our guests are really nice and just looking for some bread and a good sandwich to sober up,” Richards said. “We usually recommend the number nine Italian sandwich.”

Insomnia Cookies delivers cookies, ice cream and milk until 3 a.m. It is located at 111 E. Hopkins St., next to Jimmy John’s shop.

Insomnia Cookies offers a small seating space using a bar and stools for those who are able to manage the challenge of building the perfect cookie sandwich.

Patrons can choose between around a dozen flavors of Blue Bell Creameries’ ice cream and a variety of in-store baked cookies which can be bought individually or mixed and matched to make a sandwich.