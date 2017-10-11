Student media hosting city council debate

The University Star and KTSW are hosting a city council debate Oct. 18 for the elections of Place 3 and Place 4. The event will be held 7 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theatre. Student media is accepting questions from students to be asked during the event.

The forum will host candidates Ed Mihalkanin and Amy Stanfield, running for Place 3. Jane Hughson and Joshua Simpson are running for Place 4. A brief introduction to the candidates can be found here.

Students can submit their questions through social media or email. The University Star’s twitter account is available for direct messages, as well as Starnews@txstate.edu.

This debate is intended to allow students to ask questions to their representatives.

Questions will be read for the first 45 minutes of the forum, then an open mic will be set up for students to ask questions in person.