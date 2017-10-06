Student lofts bring new trend in shopping

A block away from Texas State, nestled near downtown San Marcos, sits a new and modern student housing apartment complex that is bringing Bobcats a new way to live, work, shop and dine.

The Local Downtown, painted in gray and yellow, is one of the many new student apartment complexes in San Marcos that caters to a luxurious college lifestyle. Luxury student housing is on the rise in many states and is becoming a robust market in the city, offering amenities like tanning salons, saunas and outdoor infinity pools with lounge area and grill stations.

“We want for our residents to live healthily,” said Lancelot Lozano, leasing and marketing manager for The Local Downtown. “With everything that’s included it’s just such a great deal.”

In addition to these new amenities, the property manager has partnered with several businesses to offer shopping and dining services in the lower level of the complex, giving residents near-by fun and job opportunities.

Tiana Soulas, dietetics junior, said the apartment’s convenient location is her favorite part of living at The Local. The location cuts down on her gas spending and time.

“The location is super great, especially if you like going out a lot,” Soulas said. “It’s right next to the Square. I barely use my car, and I just walk everywhere.”

Daisy Mardin, criminal justice senior, said the apartments are more suited for younger students of the university who are not looking for much space to share.

“All of these complexes have a dorm type of feel,” Mardin said.

As the college student population increases, creating greater demand for accommodations, developers have found themselves caught in competition and looking for ways to set their properties apart from the rest.

Many other property managers have partnered with business owners to provide residents with shopping and restaurant opportunities right at the base of their feet.

For example, the Summer Moon coffee shop which sits below Ella Lofts, a complex similar to the Local Downtown, and provides the apartment complex’s residents a place for morning coffee, afternoon tea or a place to study.

“You definitely get your money’s worth, that’s for sure,” said Mackinsey Cathy, leasing team member.

Ella Lofts continues to grow after two years of housing students, planning to add more businesses to their community as well. Its location is so close to Texas State’s campus, the marching band can be heard during every afternoon practice.