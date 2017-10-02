Texas State falls 45-10 to Wyoming

The Texas State Bobcats traveled to Laramie, Wyoming on Sept. 30 and fell to the University of Wyoming Cowboys 45-10.

The Bobcats opened on offense after Wyoming won the coin toss, choosing to defer in the second half.

Missing a 37-yard field goal attempt in the second possession of play, freshman kicker Foster Hilborn made up for the failed attempt by scoring the first points of the game. Hilborn made a 21-yard field goal giving the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.

Responding with a score of their own, Wyoming answered back on the next possession, marching 75-yards in eight plays in less than three minutes. Scoring off a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen going up 7-3.

The following possession never got off the ground for Texas State, the Bobcats opened their drive with an interception from graduate quarterback Damian Williams that was returned for a touchdown by Wyoming, giving the Cowboys a 14-3 advantage.

Two possessions later, the Bobcats found themselves closing the gap, making the score 14-10 after a tipped punt put the Bobcats on the Wyoming 35-yard line.

Williams led the charge completing three passes on the drive, then a five-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Elijah King.

Not giving the Bobcats a chance to breath the Cowboys’ Tyler Hall returned the ensuing kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown, extending Wyoming’s lead to 21-10.

Adding two more touchdowns and a field goal to their total, the Cowboys went into halftime with a commanding 31-10 lead over the Bobcats.

The second half remained a one-sided affair, the Cowboys scoring another touchdown after forcing and returning a fumble from Williams.

Up 38-10 over the Bobcats, Wyoming once again extended its lead off an eight-yard touchdown pass from Allen. Scoring the last points of the game, the Cowboys were on top 45-10.

Up next for the Bobcats is a home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.