Successful second Step Up for State raises more than $200,000

Texas State hosted its second Step Up for State, an online donation event that allows the community to support students and several projects across campus. The donation drive was held online and in spots across campus from Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. until Sept. 21 at 3:39 p.m.

Texas State Athletics received 33.45 percent of the total funds, which amounted to $76,300 for the renovations of the South End Zone complex of the stadium. The Alumni Association came in second with $42,542.

The Student Affairs’ Student Emergency Fund received 388 gifts, followed closely by the Alumni Association who received 386.

The projects selected this year included construction projects, scholarships, study abroad opportunities and research-related activities. The event is planned by the Annual Giving Office and is organized on the school’s crowdfunding platform. In 1,899 minutes, the drive collected $228,108 and 1,800 gifts.

Projects are selected by a cross-departmental Step Up for State Committee and begins in March. Proposals are reviewed and selected with input from academic leadership. The committee tends to lean toward projects that represent the department it associates with while representing the values and aspirations of the school.

Andrew Henley, coordinator of annual giving, is the head of the event. Henley said the event brings in all parts of the Texas State community to benefit Bobcats from every entity.

“We are looking for a variety of projects to represent the diverse initiatives of the university’s academic and administrative units,” Henley said. “To be effective, projects should create meaningful impact and be able to tell their story in a compelling manner. Effective projects will engage a significant audience, typically by utilizing an active team to share the project’s message.”

One of the biggest supporters of the Step Up for State campaign and the campus is University Federal Credit Union. Both this year and last year, the company sponsored the free Step Up for State T-shirts. It also gave $10,000 to last year’s One Button Studio project at the Alkek Library and a $15,000 matching grant for the Alumni Center this year.

While donations are the most common manner of support, social media activity is a major part of the event’s highlighting. Tables are set up across campus where students can learn about the projects or even earn a T-shirt. Donating to campus activity and projects are encouraged all year. For more information on how to make a gift to Texas State, contact the Development Office at 512 245-4055.