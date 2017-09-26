Texas State finishes 13th in Schooner Fall Classic

Coming off a last place finish in their first event of the season, the Texas State women’s golf team took part in the Schooner Fall Classic on Sept. 23-25 finishing 13th overall.

The event took place over three days and saw the Bobcats shoot a 24-over par 876, finishing nine shots ahead of Mississippi State, 14 shots in front of Tulsa.

Taking the top spot was Alabama after shooting a 21-under par 831, followed by Clemson at four-under 848 and Florida with a three-under 849.

Finishing in the top spot of the individual leaderboard with a 13- under 200 was Alabama’s Kristen Gillman, followed by fellow Crimson Tide teammate Lauren Stephenson.

Juniors Anne-Charlotte Mora and Sarah White led the team in scoring, both shooting a one-over par 214 and finishing tied for 26th overall.

Mora put together rounds of 70, 71 and 73, sinking 11 birdies over the three-day event. White contributed rounds of 72, 71 and 71, carding eight birdies as well as the lone eagle for the team.

Following behind the two juniors was sophomore Sasikarn Somboonsup. The second-year player ended the event 35th overall, shooting rounds of 73, 74 and 69 with nine birdies for a total three-over par 216. Somboonsup’s third round performance was the first score under 70 for any Texas State player this season.

Rounding out the team was sophomore Sean Yi Yip and freshman Sachika Singh. The sophomore fired off rounds of 81, 77, and 75 for 20-over par 233. Singh added rounds of 80, 86 and 75, finishing in the 80th spot.

Texas State finished the event in the top five in both three par and five par scoring, but struggles in four par scoring ranking in the bottom three.

Next up for the Bobcats is the Betsy Rawls Invitational, the event will be held over two days at the UT Golf Club in Austin on Oct. 9-10.