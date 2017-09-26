Q&A with the city council candidates

Place 3 and Place 4 for the City Council of San Marcos are up for election on Nov. 7. The Honors College is holding a registration drive in Lampasas in celebration of National Voter Day on Sept. 26. Meanwhile, Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and Oct. 23 begins early voting through election day.
City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at City Hall located at 630 E. Hopkins. Election locations can be found on the City of San Marcos website.
11 Ed Mihalkanin, Place 3 incumbent
What qualifies you to gain student support?
“I have been teaching at Texas State since 1990 and have served as advisor to several student organizations. I have encouraged our students to learn about our community and to get involved in volunteer organizations. I supported putting an early voting location on campus in the early 1990s and continue to support early voting on campus. This year on the city council, I supported an initiative of a colleague to bring to the council for action protection for students in all new private student housing. Under the proposal, the landlord, if a leased rental space was not available for occupancy, would provide temporary housing or terminate the lease with no penalty. This proposal should be on the city council agenda soon.”
If elected, what would be your priorities for students at Texas State?
“I would work to expand the job opportunities for all residents of our community. I would encourage students to obtain internships and to be a part of volunteer and civic organizations. I would work to expand our parks and open spaces and to ensure a safe and healthy community for all.”
What could City Council do to create opportunities in San Marcos, post-graduation?
“Our City Council has worked very well with the Greater San Marcos Partnership which has the economic development contract with our city government. A good example is the Urban Mining Company. The company picked San Marcos for its rare-earth magnet manufacturing plant and headquarters this Spring 2017. We need to work also with our existing businesses to see what type of incentives will help them grow and add new jobs.”
22 Amy Stanfield
What qualifies you to gain student support?
“I am a college graduate and have a daughter in college. I know the challenges students face. When creating my priorities, I kept all residents in mind. I want Texas State students to be successful in college and enjoy the season of life they are in. I will bring a fresh perspective to the city council that will benefit the students.”
If elected, what would be your priorities for students at Texas State?
“My number one priority would be for a Texas State student to graduate and be gainfully employed in San Marcos. I also want students to feel like they matter and help connect them more to the community at-large.”
What could City Council do to create opportunities in San Marcos, post-graduation?
“We have so many talented young adults graduating from Texas State University each semester. The city council needs to continue to work with our economic development organization to bring in large employers with higher-paying wages. We can also work with our small business owners to facilitate growth through hiring Texas State graduates. I believe connecting students with local businesses prior to graduation can aid in them graduating with a job.”
33 Jane Hughson, Place 4 incumbent
What qualifies you to gain student support?
“I do my best to serve all the residents of San Marcos, including our many students. The most recent service specifically for students, is the implementation of new conditions for those developers who want to build student housing. There have been new student housing projects that were not finished when move-in date arrived. For the last two projects approved (not yet under construction), the council implemented protections for students who encounter homes not ready on the promised move-in date. Those protections will soon be on our agenda to be included for all new student housing projects.”
If elected, what would be your priorities for students at Texas State?
“My priorities are to continue to have a safe community in which to live and play, to be able to participate in our local culture, and to have opportunities for future full-time employment in San Marcos after graduation. I encourage students to treat the San Marcos community as their new hometown and become involved in making San Marcos a better place for all of us to live.”
What could City Council do to create opportunities in San Marcos, post-graduation?
The economic development efforts for the city are initiated by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and we have been very successful. GSMP finds companies that are considering locating in San Marcos. For those companies that can bring good jobs, the city can seal the deal with incentives when possible.”
44 Joshua Simpson
What qualifies you to gain student support?
“I have background in both civil and criminal law during my time at Texas State. I understand the realities most will face once they graduate university. We must forge our own opportunities because a four-year degree does not guarantee anything in the marketplace because so many of us hold these four degrees in contemporary society. The most tragic part is the underemployed graduates who are towing along huge student loan debts.”
If elected, what would be your priorities for students at Texas State?
“If elected I would incentivize skilled labor markets to bring their operations to San Marcos by motioning to abolish the $15 mandated entry level wage including health benefits for incoming businesses seeking tax incentives to begin generating wealth in our city. Cities like Seguin added 3,000 jobs from 2008 to 2016. Incentivize business, specifically technology-based jobs, manufacturing, and retail industries give students a chance to work while in school and get acquainted with promising local career prospects.”
What could City Council do to create opportunities in San Marcos, post-graduation?
“I want to promote negotiation with businesses from high-skilled industries to buy commercial property, building their facilities responsibly and make our city a more attractive prospect to other businesses that are looking for a skilled labor pool to be able to tap into. Seeing a city open to negotiation is enticing to any reasonable business person.”