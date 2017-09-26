Q&A with the city council candidates

1 1 Ed Mihalkanin, Place 3 incumbent

What qualifies you to gain student support?

“I have been teaching at Texas State since 1990 and have served as advisor to several student organizations. I have encouraged our students to learn about our community and to get involved in volunteer organizations. I supported putting an early voting location on campus in the early 1990s and continue to support early voting on campus. This year on the city council, I supported an initiative of a colleague to bring to the council for action protection for students in all new private student housing. Under the proposal, the landlord, if a leased rental space was not available for occupancy, would provide temporary housing or terminate the lease with no penalty. This proposal should be on the city council agenda soon.”

If elected, what would be your priorities for students at Texas State?

“I would work to expand the job opportunities for all residents of our community. I would encourage students to obtain internships and to be a part of volunteer and civic organizations. I would work to expand our parks and open spaces and to ensure a safe and healthy community for all.”

What could City Council do to create opportunities in San Marcos, post-graduation?

“Our City Council has worked very well with the Greater San Marcos Partnership which has the economic development contract with our city government. A good example is the Urban Mining Company. The company picked San Marcos for its rare-earth magnet manufacturing plant and headquarters this Spring 2017. We need to work also with our existing businesses to see what type of incentives will help them grow and add new jobs.”