Sophomore starts first after a hardworking year

College freshmen do not expect much playing time their first year, but the first year of Genesis Turman, sophomore defender, brought an unexpected opportunity.

Turman has been playing soccer ever since she could walk, and focused on it and track and field growing up. However, after her sophomore year of high school, Turman chose to only focus on soccer.

Turman wanted to be a Bobcat because of the sense of home it brought.

Transitioning from high school soccer to college, however, challenged Turman on a whole new level.

“The pace is a lot faster,” Turman said. “I had to learn a whole new system coming in here. Coach took the best out of us and knew what formation and knew what system would work best, trying to fit in where I’m supposed to be and do my role only.”

Although Turman was a freshman last season and was new to the team, she tried her hardest and put all of her work into practices leading up to the first game of the season.

Turman’s hard work paid off as she learned she would be starting the first game on the field.

Not only did Turman start in her first game: she played nearly the entire time. It was after the first game Turman would go on to prove her spot on the field.

In her freshman year, Turman started in all 18 games and had a total playing time of 1,571 minutes.

“It was an opportunity I was not expecting at all when I first came in,” Turman said. “I remember the first scrimmage against Incarnate Word last year and I was freaking out. I had started, and then all of a sudden I was playing the whole game. It’s not foreign to me to play a whole game, but I think I was very lucky and I don’t take it for granted. I work hard to keep that position and keep that spot every practice.”

All along the way, Turman learned the biggest difference in the way she was used to playing and soccer at the college level.

“One of the things you have to do when you come from high school and club soccer is just drop everything that you know,” Turman said. “I was able to do that a little quicker, which was what gave me that spot. Continuing to do that and sticking with the program is important.”

Although she continues to learn every day, Turman has enjoyed her time playing soccer thus far.

“My favorite part about playing at Texas State is just the atmosphere,” Turman said. “It’s so competitive, which I love. Everyone pushes you to get better. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

However, the thrill of being a college athlete can often be accompanied by obstacles. Turman has learned from day one there are certain challenges with being an athlete and a student at the same time.

“The hardest part about being a college athlete is balancing time,” Turman said. “You don’t realize how much time you spend with your sport until everything is said and done and you’re getting home at 8 p.m. You have to shower, cook dinner and only have an hour and a half to study at night. Time management is the biggest thing.”

For Turman, though, the time she puts into soccer is worth it. And while she has one season under her belt, this new year is bringing new opportunities and goals.

“I’m looking forward to just getting a rhythm,” Turman said. “I think the second that this team finds that little piece of gold deep down in us, we’re really going to take off. I’m excited for that.”

While Turman is only in her second year of being a college athlete, by the end of it all, she hopes to accomplish more than just becoming a better soccer player.

“I hope to get skills for life out of my college soccer career,” Turman said. “Athletics is so much more than just playing a game. It’s learning how to face adversity and push through it. It’s learning how to become a leader and a follower. You learn a ton more than just kicking a soccer ball into a net. I think all through life that that’s really what’s drawn me to sports—how it applies off the field as well.”