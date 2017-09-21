Bobcats continue the Texas State spirit through traditions

2 The Texas State chants

There are several chants for Bobcats to follow, and Jocelyn Stephens, head cheer coach, said on game days all students participate in them.

“We have the Texas State chant, and we divide the crowd, we have big signs and everyone chants,” Stephens said. “Sometimes the crowd likes to lead it, and sometimes they’re not always on beat, but we love them anyway.”

Students are supposed to come together to sing the alma mater song at the end of any athletic event, win or lose.

Created in 1961 by Paul Yoder, the fight song is involved with the students and alumni alike, and several hand signs are completed throughout the song. Coffey McCurdy, political science senior said the Texas State fight song is her favorite tradition.

“It’s just really fun and it’s one of those things that even if you don’t know it, when you hear it, you realize we did something good,” McCurdy said. “It’s a positive song so it’s a cool aspect of the game.”