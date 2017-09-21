Bobcats continue the Texas State spirit through traditions

Now that football season is in full swing, football traditions have become a large part of the university atmosphere. The University Star has looked into the past at some of Texas State’s most famed traditions.
1The hand sign
Probably one of the most known traditions is the Texas State hand sign, which involves students making Texas with their left hand, pressing the ring and pinkie finger down towards the center of Texas, representing San Marcos. Their right hand is formed into a claw, just like a bobcat. This is performed plenty of times throughout the game, and is involved in the various chants.
2The Texas State chants
There are several chants for Bobcats to follow, and Jocelyn Stephens, head cheer coach, said on game days all students participate in them.
“We have the Texas State chant, and we divide the crowd, we have big signs and everyone chants,” Stephens said. “Sometimes the crowd likes to lead it, and sometimes they’re not always on beat, but we love them anyway.”
Students are supposed to come together to sing the alma mater song at the end of any athletic event, win or lose.
Created in 1961 by Paul Yoder, the fight song is involved with the students and alumni alike, and several hand signs are completed throughout the song. Coffey McCurdy, political science senior said the Texas State fight song is her favorite tradition.
“It’s just really fun and it’s one of those things that even if you don’t know it, when you hear it, you realize we did something good,” McCurdy said. “It’s a positive song so it’s a cool aspect of the game.”
3Boko the Bobcat
The most spirited Bobcat on campus, Boko has had his name since 1964, 43 years after Texas State adopted the Bobcat mascot. Boko has been the USA National Champion mascot twice.
“He’s quite the character, and gets along with the young ones and the elders,” Stephens said. “Very crowd entertaining and he can do a few flips as well.”
There will be three mascots this year, instead of two.
4Traditional Texas State Tailgating
Trucks spread throughout the parking lot, music, food, and games are all parts of tailgating, which is a large tradition on game days at Texas State.
“If you want to go out, you can always find someone to go with you,” McCurdy said. “My freshman year I would go to the freshman tailgate zone, which is really fun and it’s a nice opportunity to get introduced to tailgating if that’s something you’re into.”
5The Bobcat spirit
One of the main part of game days is how the crowd is involved in the actions of the games, and some students have gone to extreme measures to have their voice heard. Tynisha Jackson respiratory care junior cheerleader, said she has spotted a few reoccurring fans going above and beyond to cheer on Texas State.
“Some diehard Bobcat fans will get a group together and paint their stomachs to say “TXST” or “Bobcats” and that’s become a tradition for a few years now,” Jackson said. “They get the crowd pumped up.”