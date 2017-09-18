Texas State falls 1-0 to Coastal Carolina

The Texas State soccer team took to the field on Sept. 17 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers falling short 1-0.

The loss drops the Bobcats’ overall record to 3-4-1. Despite their losing overall record, Texas State remains at .500 within the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State opened the game aggressively with three shots from three different Bobcats in the first 10 minutes.

The first shot by senior forward Kassi Hormuth was blocked, and the following two shots by senior Rachel Grout and freshman Renny Moore met resistance by Chanticleer goalie Rylee Atteberry.

Despite their aggressive approach, the Bobcats were unable to score, failing to convert their shot attempts into goals.

In the 10th minute, Chanticleer’s Kayla Christian struck gold scoring the only goal of the match for either team, giving Coastal Carolina a 1-0 lead.

Texas State continued their attack throughout the rest of the first half, adding another four shot attempts to their total.

Two shots came from senior midfielder Kira Zapalac, one from freshman Sydney Kramer and one from Hormuth.

The Bobcat’s ended the first half with seven total attempts to the Chanticleer’s three attempts.

Texas State continued its attack, but like the first half, were unable to convert any of their eight shot attempts into goals.

Continuing their defensive efforts, the Bobcats held the Chanticleers to just two shot attempts. Texas State had eight players with one or more shot attempts and out-shot Coastal Carolina 15-5.

Next up for Texas State is a matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Bobcat’s host the Eagles on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.