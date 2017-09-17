Art commissioners unveil mermaid statues

A swarm of ten mermaid statues decorated from head to tail presented as the main event of the Mermaid Aqua Faire after students and locals gathered downtown to watch the mermaid parade.

Festivities began Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. Local organizations including the Hays County Food Bank, the Heritage Association of San Marcos and multiple student and youth organizations dressed up in seashells, nets and scales to march through the streets.

Parade activities continued until noon when attendees enjoyed lemonade, live music from The Sidewinders and free t-shirts at the Aqua Faire. Members of the Arts Commission prepped the unveiling of the mermaids on a platform in the center of Plaza Park where the statues stayed wrapped in plastic covers and blue tape.

When 3:00 p.m. hit, the mermaid artists stood in front of their masterpieces and ripped off their covers unveiling a variety of inspiration, from San Marcos’ history to river conservations. Each statue had a unique design including one said to change colors, one featuring each of the river’s species and another holding a fish taco.

Jamie Shelton, 25-year resident of San Marcos, said she was one of 60 applicants who applied to paint a statue. Shelton was chosen and decided to adorn her mermaid with bright blue and green colors, and feature creatures from the river all over.

“She is composed of all of the biology of the river, so the flora and the fauna,” Shelton said. “She has turtles on her shoulders, her eyebrows are blind salamanders and her cheeks are sun fish.”

Shelton, like other mermaid creators, said her concept was to remind viewers how important river conservation is.

Ruben Becerra, arts commissioner, attended the faire as one of the coordinators for the statue project. Becerra said the project intends to bring visitors to town to see the statues, but mostly he would like to see the city reminded of the importance of river conservation and the value of community.

“It will help our long-term branding, and create awareness and appreciation for this beautiful community,” Becerra said. “Like making sure you make decisions that don’t pollute our river or create settings that will erode our river.”

Other faire guests included arts commissioner Dahlia Woods, arts commissioner and owner of the Dahlia Woods gallery. Woods said she was determined to see the mermaids presented this month at the faire and hopes they will positively influence the city.

“It’s a symbol of the preservation of the river, the environment and the history,” Woods said. “The river is used by thousands of people so we really need to protect it and its endangered species.”

After the parade and festival wrapped up, the mermaids were taken around town and are awaiting their permanent locations where they can be found near the river and the downtown areas.