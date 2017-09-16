Texas State drops to Baylor 3-1

The Texas State volleyball team lost to the No. 28 Baylor Bears 3-1 in the first game of the 2017 Jason’s Deli Baylor Classic Thursday.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in the classic in Waco, Texas and 8-4 for the season.

Texas State took set one with a score of 27-25. The Bears held the lead for majority of the set until the Bobcats scored the last six of seven points giving them their only win of the night.

The second set was won by the Bears with a score of 25-13, while the third set was taken by the home team with 20-10.

The Bobcats put up a fight in the last set after falling behind 17-11. The Bobcats were able to move within one point of the Bears, 20-19, but still fell short in the end 25-21.

For the Bobcats, sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter led the team with 10 kills for the night. Freshman setter Brooke Johnson added 17 assists, and senior setter Erin Hoppe contributed 13.

Defensively, Johnson led with 10 digs for the Bobcats. Sophomore outside hitter Amy Pflughaupt posted 14 digs and sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie finished with 10.

The Bobcats ended the game with 36 kills with a hitting percentage of .047. Texas State had 32 assists, 51 digs and six total blocks behind the Bears.

Texas State will continue tournament play on Sept. 16 against UTSA at 1 p.m. and St. John’s at 5 p.m.

The tournament will be the final non-conference games the Bobcats play before heading into Sun Belt Conference play.

The first conference game will be against the University of South Alabama on Sept. 22 at Strahan Coliseum. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.