Texas State finishes 13th at Jim West Classic

The Texas State women’s golf team took part in their first event of the season finishing in 13th place at the Jim West Classic.

Leading the Bobcats with a four-over par 217 was sophomore Sasikarn Somboonsup. The second-year player finished tied for 28th overall. As a team, Texas State shot a total 50-over par 902.

Somboonsup opened the tournament shooting a round one 75, following up with two consecutive rounds of 71 on day two. The sophomore totaled 11 birdies, sinking seven of them in the final round of play.

Junior Anne-Charlotte Mora followed Somboonsup finishing tied for 42nd overall after carding a seven-over par 220.

The Nantes, France native put up rounds of 73 and 75 on day one with a final round 72. Mora totaled nine birdies over three rounds of play.

Finishing 65th was junior Sarah White. White contributed a 16-over par 226, shooting rounds of 79, 77 and 73.

Rounding out the team were freshmen players Sachika Singh and MacKenzie Walters. Singh finished the event with a total 23-over par 236. Walters closed out the event in 70th place, shooting an overall 39-over par 252.

Next up, the Bobcats head to Norman, Oklahoma, where they’ll take part in the Sooner Fall Classic. The event takes place Sept. 23-25.