Volleyball ties for first at Xavier tournament

The Texas State volleyball team won their final two matches on Sept. 2 to tie for first place at the Xavier tournament.

Texas State improves their overall record this season to 3-2.

The Bobcats beat the University of Cincinnati 3-2 in the first match, and defeated the host team Xavier University in a 3-0 sweep.

The Bobcats and the Bearcats went back and forth, playing five sets in the match.

Cincinnati took the first set 25-20, and Texas State came back and won the second set 25-23. The Bearcats responded with another win 25-18. However, the Bobcats won the final two sets 25-20 and 15-13.

The Bobcats had 84 points total, four aces, five blocks, 72 assists and 72 digs.

Leading for the Bobcats with 16 kills was junior middle blocker Madison Daigle. Daigle also had the most blocks in the game with four.

Out of the four aces Texas State had, sophomore defensive specialist Mattie Adams had two of them.

Freshman setter Brooke Johnson lead the team in assists with 31, and sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter lead the team in digs with 26.

In the match against Xavier, Texas State swept the Musketeers and won each set 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21.

Texas State had 62 points, three aces, four blocks, 52 assists and 45 digs.

Johnson lead the team in assists with 28, while sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie lead the team in digs with 14. Freshman middle back Effie Zielinski also had the most kills in the match with 13.

Next up, Texas State travels to Huntsville, Texas to compete against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 5 at the Johnson Coliseum.