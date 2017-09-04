Bobcats finish strong at Baylor Twilight

The Texas State cross country team finished with 10 in the top 30 at the Baylor Twilight on Sept. 1 in Waco, Texas.

The women finished with three in the top 10, and the men finished with seven in their respected races at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex. The Bobcats competed against Baylor, North Texas, SMU, TCU and Abilene Christian in their season opener.

Junior Devina Schneider finished in the top 25 for the Bobcats in the 4000-meter race with a time of 14:24.7. Following Schneider was senior Nikki Sanchez with a time of 14:52.8, and sophomore Allyson Godfrey with 14:53.3.

The women averaged a time of 14:53 and had a combined total of 1:14:22.

The women’s team was picked to finish seventh in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll with Appalachian State in first place.

Coming off a third-place victory at the Sun Belt Conference Championships, the men finished with seven runners in the top 30 and four in the top 10.

Junior Joseph Meade finished the 6000-meter race with a time of 18:15.2 in second place. Baylor’s Jordan West finished in first recording a time of 18:13.2.

Seniors Logan Pittdman, Jordan Janer and Jose Angel Gonzales finished back to back taking seventh through ninth place.

Junior Kyle Denomme ended his race with a time of 18:48.5. Freshmen Cody Miller, 19:09.1 and Owen McGlothlin, 19:31.4, rounded off the top 30 finishers in the collegiate debut.

The men’s team was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll behind the University of Texas – Arlington and Louisiana.

The Bobcats will continue their season at the Texas A&M University Invitational in College Station. The invitational will be held on Sept. 23, and will begin at 8:15 a.m.