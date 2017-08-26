Things to know during tropical storm Harvey

Hurricane Harvey hit landfall near Corpus Christi Aug. 25 as a category 4 storm. A category 4 classification is the second highest and winds can range from 130 to 150 mph.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm Aug. 26, according to the National Hurricane Center.

How to stay updated on the storm

The City of San Marcos encourages students and residents to sign up for Warn Central Texas CodeRed notifications. Members will receive text alerts of emergency situations such as flood and tornado warnings.

Additionally, locals can follow the storm and specific updates through the social media hashtag #SMTXHarvey.

The National Weather Service’s website will provide frequent updates as the effects of Harvey continue to unfold.

Follow the University Star’s updates here.

Understanding storm categories

According to the National Hurricane Center, a category 1 storm can result in severe damages caused by the wind including roof damages, tree damages and extensive damages to power lines.

Hurricanes are scaled through categories from 1 through 5 with category 5 being the most severe. Hurricane Harvey hit land as a category 4 but has now weakened to a tropical storm.

Power outages and minor emergencies

Multiple complexes including Hillside Ranch, The Lodge and Aspen have experienced power outages.

Utility crews will make rounds when roads are safe to drive on, according to the City of San Marcos. It is advised for citizens to remain in their homes to avoid danger.

The number to call for electrical emergencies is (512) 393-8313.

Texas State cancellations

President Denise Trauth and city officials have canceled all activities on and off campus through Aug. 28 due to the risks of flooding. Citizens, along with pets, are advised to stay indoors. Trees and stop signs were reported to have toppled over due to strong winds.

Helpful tips

For those who currently have power, keep phones charged, and collect batteries and flashlights.

If anyone experiences an emergency, call 911. Emergency services are up and running at the police station with the emergency operation center.