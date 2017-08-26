Texas State volleyball goes 1-1 at Texas A&M Invitational

The Texas State women’s volleyball team kicked off its season competing in the Texas A&M Invitational at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Bobcats went 1-1 in the tournament, sweeping their first game against Sam Houston State University. Texas State won 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-15) against the Bearkats.

The Bobcats had a total of 40 kills and 100 total attempts as a team. Individually, sophomore outside hitter Megan Porter had the most kills with a total of 15 and had 37 attempts.

Sophomore outside hitter Marissa Kindred and senior middle-back Jaliyah Bolden tied for the total number of kills with eight each. Kindred had 23 total attempts while Bolden had 19 total attempts.

Texas State played its second game of the tournament against Virginia Commonwealth University. This was the Rams’ first game of the season, and after sweeping the Bobcats 3-0 (25-23, 32-30, 25-12) the team now has a 1-0 record while the Bobcats’ record is now 1-1.

For their second game, the Bobcats had a total of 37 kills with 118 total attempts. Porter led the charts again with nine kills and 33 total attempts.

The final game of the tournament against Texas A&M was cancelled due to the impending threat of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas State will compete in the Xavier Tournament Sept. 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio against Western Michigan University.