Weekend watch: Hurricane Harvey

Update: Aug. 25. 8:29 p.m.

Hours from landfall, Hurricane Harvey has evolved into a category 4. Winds up to 55 mph may hit San Marcos Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Update: Aug. 25. 4:45 p.m.

President Denise Trauth notified students the first day of classes is canceled, Aug. 28.

“Due to weather concerns associated with Hurricane Harvey, Texas State has canceled classes Aug. 28, at the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses,” Trauth stated in the email.

The City of San Marcos is preparing for the possible effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Trey Hatt, the communications specialist for the City of San Marcos, emailed an update for the weather effects.

“The City is monitoring weather conditions and readying first responders and on-call personnel to for possible heavy rain or flooding,” Hatt stated in an email. “If needed, the City will activate its Emergency Operations Center and coordinate closely with state and local agencies such as Hays County and state emergency and recovery agencies.”

The City is urging residents to secure trash, recycling and green waste carts either inside a fenced area or garage, or move them to higher ground on your property. Debris in drainage areas can affect water flow.

Closures and cancellations for city facilities, due to the weather, are available on the city’s website.