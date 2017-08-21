Texas State reaches 1-1 draw against Louisiana Tech

The Texas State soccer team took a 1-1 double overtime draw against Louisiana Tech Sunday at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The Bobcats were 0-1 heading into their battle with the Lady Techsters, and are now 0-1-1 on the season after their draw with Louisiana Tech.

The Lady Techsters took control of the contest early and maintained possession of the ball in the first half.

In the 20th minute, Louisiana Tech’s senior defender Nomvula Kgoale fired a shot into the upper-right corner taking the lead 1-0 in the first half.

Responding to the Louisiana Tech score, Texas State answered back and notched its first goal of the season just a little over four minutes later.

Senior midfielder Rachel Grout fired off a corner kick that reached senior midfielder Brooke Ramsey. Ramsey knocked her shot into the goal, tying the game 1-1.

The second half saw both Texas State and Louisiana Tech fail to take the advantage over their opponent. The Bobcats were outshot by the Lady Techsters, 10-3, but maintained a 2-1 edge in shots on goal.

With a tied score of 1-1 the first of two overtime periods began.

Sophomore forward Kaylee Davis got her shot off in the 102nd minute that was blocked out of bounds for a corner kick. Senior midfielder Kira Zapalac got a foot on the ball, but could not find the back of the net.

In their matchup against Louisiana Tech, the Bobcats were outshot by the Lady Techsters 15-10 and racked up 12 fouls.

The Texas State soccer team hosts its next match at the Bobcat Soccer Complex against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.