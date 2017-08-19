Women’s soccer starts the season off with a home opener loss

The Texas State women’s soccer team opened its 2017 season with a 2-0 loss against Northern Arizona on Friday.

With two costly mistakes in the first half by the Texas State defense, the Lumberjacks took the lead early.

The first Bobcat mistake was made in the 22nd minute by sophomore goalkeeper Heather Martin and senior defender Chandler Cooney.

The two collided going for the ball in the air, and with a poor clearance, the Lumberjacks had their first goal of the night.

The second goal scored in the game came in the 34th minute with a strike eight yards out by Lumberjack Carly Gamble.

Northern Arizona had the lead going into halftime 2-0.

Going into the second half, the Bobcats created more opportunities shooting on goal.

In the 56th minute, sophomore midfielder Jordan Kondikoff took her shot on goal, but was deflected off a defender hitting the side of the net.

The final attempt at goal came off a corner kick by junior midfielder Jamie Brown. Freshman midfielder Renny Moore connected with the cross, but went just over the net.

Texas State took 10 shots throughout the game, with two on goal. Kondikoff led the team with two shot attempts.

The Bobcats continue their season at home on Sunday against Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m.