Bert Lumbreras named as finalist for city manager, after six-month vacancy

San Marcos City Council named Bert Lumbreras as the city’s new city manager finalist July 17.

Bert Lumbreras has 35 years of local government experience. He has been the city manager of Dilley, Floresville, Alamo and Uvalde. Lumbreras was appointed assistant city manager for community services in Aug. 2006, in Austin.

Before taking this position in Austin, he served as assistant city manager in Waco for nearly 10 years.

“I have strong ties to San Marcos, I started my government career as an intern with the City of San Marcos while attending Southwest Texas State University,” Lumbreras said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to come full circle in my public service career in this leadership role and work with an active and vibrant community, a passionate city council and a talented staff.”

The council considered five finalist candidates for the vacancy, and received 55 applications from candidates in 21 states.

The community had an opportunity to meet the five finalists during an open reception July 13.

“The City Council, with input from staff and the community, unanimously agreed that Bert Lumbreras is the right person to work side-by-side with council and staff to lead our community,” Mayor John Thomaides stated in a press release.

The vacancy comes after Jared Miller’s, former city manager, three-year tenure. Miller announced he was leaving San Marcos to take the position of city manager in Amarillo. Miller’s last day in San Marcos was Jan. 27.

Following Miller’s resignation, Charles Daniels was named to the position March 7. Parker has been the interim city manager since.

City council will meet July 18 at 5 p.m. to discuss the contract details. Once terms are met, city council will confirm the appointment of Lumbreras.