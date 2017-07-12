Three things you missed at San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission

The Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of San Marcos held its first public hearing of the month July 11. Here are some things you missed:

Local food can continue to sell alcohol

The commission unanimously voted to approve a request by Cheer and Chow for a permit to continue the sell of beer and wine. The permit was renewed for three years. The local market is located at 700 N LBJ Dr.

New student housing building approved

In another vote, the commission made a motion to allow use of purpose built student housing located at 323 Lindsey St. and 410 North St. The motion was ultimately passed in a 9-0 vote.

Cheatham Street Flats not to be expanded

In contrast, the commission didn’t allow the expansion of purpose built student housing, Cheatham Street Flats, located at 421 South Guadalupe Street and 101 & 103 East Grove Street.

Amy Meeks, San Marcos resident, asked the commissioners to rethink their decision.

Meeks explained the relevancy of buffer zones and the citizens desire to reserve parts of San Marcos for members of the community who aren’t Texas State students.

“We don’t want student housing that close to our neighborhoods,” Meeks said. “If you approve this expansion, it would contradict what the citizens want.”

A full list of agenda, minutes and voter turnout is located on the City of San Marcos’ website.