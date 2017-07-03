The San Marcos Athletic Club recognized as business of the month

The San Marcos Athletic Club was announced July downtown business of the month by the Main Street Program on Friday at 11 a.m. and there was a ceremony in front of the club on S LBJ Drive.

This is the first time the club was awarded since it began in 1976. Bobby Warren, manager of the gym, said he was glad to see the business awarded and appreciates the loyalty of the gym’s customers.

“We find it an honor, we appreciate the customers who made this happen and helped us stay in business whether they have been training here for 40 years or since last Saturday.”

Josie Falletta, Main Street Program coordinator, said the program was happy to announce the gym as winner of the July downtown business of the month because of the gym’s long-standing loyal customer base and the business’s dedication to keeping the storefront and alleyway areas clean.

People can sign up for monthly and yearly memberships to the gym, but for those looking to try the place for a day, the cost is $2 a visit.