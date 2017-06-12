Track and field athletes place big in NCAA Outdoor Championship

There were three Texas State track and field athletes that qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championship.

The Championship was held June 7-10 in Eugene, Oregon, at the Hayward field.

The three athletes who represented Texas State were junior high jumper Chelsie Decoud, senior horizontal jumper Mylana Hearn and sophomore thrower T’Mond Johnson.

Decoud competed in the women’s high jump event, Hearn competed in the women’s triple jump and Johnson competed in the men’s shot put.

Johnson was first to compete as his event was held June 7 in the men’s shot put. Johnson finished in 21st place out of 24 other competitors. He threw his best mark at 18.31 meters (60-1) with a flight (PI) of one (9).

Johnson beat his personal record in shot put as it was 16.35 meters before the championship. He also received an honorable mention All-American honors this year.

For Decoud, she finished in the top 10 of the women’s high jump event and tied her personal record of 1.82 meters.

Decoud finished in sixth place along with three other athletes who also had a total of 1.82 meters. The first-place winner in Decoud’s event won jumping 1.91 meters.

Decoud was named to the First Team All-American at the NCAA Outdoor Championship for the second straight year.

Hearn finished in 21st place out of 23 competitors in the women’s triple jump event. Hearn’s best mark was 12.71 meters (41-8 ½) along with a positive score of +1.9.

Hearn also beat her personal record in the triple jump event with 12.89 meters. Last year she was named to the 2016 NCAA Second Team All-American, and received an honorable mention All-American honor this year.