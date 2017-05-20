Bobcats take 12-5 loss to UT Arlington in game two

The Texas State baseball team fell short 12-5 in the second game of their home series against UT Arlington Friday at Bobcat Ballpark.

UTA tied the series 1-1 with the Bobcats, with Texas State winning game-one 7-6.

The Bobcats dropped to 26-29 for the season and 12-17 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Mavericks improved to 30-23 on the season, and 20-9 in conference play.

UTA started strong with a run in each of the first three innings. The Bobcats did not score, ending the third inning 3-0.

Texas State scored their first run in the fourth after sophomore third-basemen Jaylen Hubbard touched home-plate.

Both team’s defense held strong in the fifth, keeping the score 3-1. In the sixth, the Mavericks were held scoreless while the Bobcats scored two.

Junior right-fielder Theodore Hoffman slammed his 15th homer of the season sending Hubbard home as well. The Bobcats were now one-point behind the Mavs at the end of the sixth.

In the seventh, both teams each scored two runs making the score 6-5. This was the final run for the Bobcats.

At the top of the ninth, UTA scored six runs. The Bobcats did not counter, leaving the final score 12-5.

Texas State ended the game with eight hits, four RBIs and seven strikeouts. The Mavericks finished with 16 hits, 12 RBIs and four strikeouts.

Junior pitcher Cam Baird had the loss for the night. Baird pitched 3.0 innings with five hits, three earned runs and one strikeout. Baird’s season record dropped to 1-7.

The Bobcats managed to utilize five other pitchers, including sophomore pitcher Anthony Pagano. In his 3.2 innings, Pagano had three hits, three earned runs, and three strikeouts.

The series tiebreaker will be played on May 20 at Bobcat Ballpark with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Bobcats will also honor Brandon Courville, Joe Powell and Quinn Atwood, the three seniors on the team, playing their last regular season home game.