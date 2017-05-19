Bobcats upset UTA 7-6 in game one of series

The Texas State baseball team took game one of a three-game home series against UT Arlington winning 7-6 Thursday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats improved to 26-28 for the season and 12-16 in Sun Belt Conference play. UTA dropped to a season record of 29-23 and 19-9 in the conference.

Texas State had a strong start in the game after scoring two runs at the bottom of the first, while holding the Mavs scoreless until the fourth.

The Mavs then earned a run at the top of the fourth. The Bobcats answered in the bottom extending their lead to 3-1.

Texas State fought hard in the fifth with a homerun from junior right-fielder Theodore Hoffman and sophomore third basemen Jaylen Hubbard.

Hoffman’s 14th homer of the season sent two players home. Hubbard scored the final run for the Bobcats making the score 7-1.

UTA scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Mavs did not score in the eighth and ninth, leaving the final score 7-6.

Overall, the Bobcats and the Mavs each finished with nine hits and two errors during the game.

Freshman pitcher Nicholas Fraze was awarded the win after pitching 4.0 innings with two hits, one run and two strikeouts.

Fraze’s record improved to 5-2. The Bobcats also utilized three other pitchers that totaled seven hits, five runs and five strikeouts.

“We had a great first six innings,” Head Baseball Coach Ty Harrington said. “We played a really tough team.”

The Bobcats will continue their series against UTA on May 19 at Bobcat Ballpark with the first pitch beginning at 6 p.m.