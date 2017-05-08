Bobcats fall short in final game of the regular season 4-3

The Texas State softball team lost the last game of their three-game series against UT Arlington 4-3 Saturday at the Allan Saxe Field in Arlington.

The Bobcats finished the series 1-2 after dropping game one 6-0 and winning game two 10-3.

Texas State solidified their No. 2 seed of the Sun Belt Conference tournament after winning game two. The Bobcats ended their regular season with an overall record of 39-13, and a Sun Belt Conference record of 18-8.

During the last game of the series, the Bobcats scored one run in the first, third and fifth inning of the game.

Sophomore right-fielder Kennedy Cline was the lone scorer in the first inning with an RBI from junior designated hitter Jaelyn Young.

The lead was stretched to 2-0 with junior shortstop Ariel Ortiz’s RBI at the top of the third.

Freshman center-fielder Christiana McDowell scored the final run for Texas State at the top of the fifth to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead over the Mavericks.

UT Arlington responded at the bottom of the seventh with three runs, sending the game into extra innings.

The Bobcats did not score in extra innings, but the Mavericks mustered up a run at the bottom of the tenth giving them the 4-3 win.

Junior pitcher Randi Rupp started for the Bobcats. During her 9.0 innings of pitching, Rupp pitched nine strikeouts with zero earned runs.

Senior pitcher Quincy Charleston pitched 0.2 innings for Texas State with one strikeout and one earned run. Charleston was charged with the loss, dropping her season record to 8-2.

Texas State will begin their postseason plate at the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship hosted by the Troy Trojans.

Since the Bobcats earned the No. 2 seed, they will play their first game of the tournament May 11 at 12:30 against the winner of game four.